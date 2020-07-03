Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6205 Winnebago Court
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:22 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6205 Winnebago Court
6205 Winnebago Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6205 Winnebago Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome to a spacious 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath home. Almost 3600 square feet, game room, huge master, Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD, easy access to major highways. New paint and new carpet is being installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6205 Winnebago Court have any available units?
6205 Winnebago Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6205 Winnebago Court have?
Some of 6205 Winnebago Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6205 Winnebago Court currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Winnebago Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Winnebago Court pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Winnebago Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6205 Winnebago Court offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Winnebago Court offers parking.
Does 6205 Winnebago Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Winnebago Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Winnebago Court have a pool?
No, 6205 Winnebago Court does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Winnebago Court have accessible units?
No, 6205 Winnebago Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Winnebago Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 Winnebago Court has units with dishwashers.
