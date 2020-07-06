All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

6200 Ramey Avenue

6200 Ramey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6200 Ramey Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Carver Heights East

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
key fob access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
new construction
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 Ramey Avenue have any available units?
6200 Ramey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 Ramey Avenue have?
Some of 6200 Ramey Avenue's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 Ramey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Ramey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 Ramey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6200 Ramey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6200 Ramey Avenue offer parking?
No, 6200 Ramey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6200 Ramey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 Ramey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 Ramey Avenue have a pool?
No, 6200 Ramey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6200 Ramey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6200 Ramey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 Ramey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 Ramey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

