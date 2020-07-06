All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6173 River Pointe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6173 River Pointe Dr
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:53 AM

6173 River Pointe Dr

6173 River Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6173 River Pointe Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous two story property, recently built with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, back fenced yard. Open living area with vaulted ceilings, dining area adjacent to big kitchen with plenty of cabinets space and pantry! Bedrooms and full bathrooms are located in the 2nd floor of the property. Master bath with double sink and separate shower and tub!For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6173-river-pointe-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6173 River Pointe Dr have any available units?
6173 River Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6173 River Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6173 River Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6173 River Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6173 River Pointe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6173 River Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6173 River Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 6173 River Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6173 River Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6173 River Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 6173 River Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6173 River Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 6173 River Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6173 River Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6173 River Pointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6173 River Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6173 River Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University