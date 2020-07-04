All apartments in Fort Worth
617 Chalk Knoll Road

617 Chalk Knoll Road · No Longer Available
Location

617 Chalk Knoll Road, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Willow Wood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Chalk Knoll Road have any available units?
617 Chalk Knoll Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Chalk Knoll Road have?
Some of 617 Chalk Knoll Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Chalk Knoll Road currently offering any rent specials?
617 Chalk Knoll Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Chalk Knoll Road pet-friendly?
No, 617 Chalk Knoll Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 617 Chalk Knoll Road offer parking?
Yes, 617 Chalk Knoll Road offers parking.
Does 617 Chalk Knoll Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Chalk Knoll Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Chalk Knoll Road have a pool?
No, 617 Chalk Knoll Road does not have a pool.
Does 617 Chalk Knoll Road have accessible units?
No, 617 Chalk Knoll Road does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Chalk Knoll Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Chalk Knoll Road has units with dishwashers.

