6164 Texas Shiner Drive
6164 Texas Shiner Drive

6164 Texas Shiner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6164 Texas Shiner Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-2-2 Home with fireplace, large utility room, split bedrooms, sand patio. Master has walk in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. Great location in EMS ISD! One pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6164 Texas Shiner Drive have any available units?
6164 Texas Shiner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6164 Texas Shiner Drive have?
Some of 6164 Texas Shiner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6164 Texas Shiner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6164 Texas Shiner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6164 Texas Shiner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6164 Texas Shiner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6164 Texas Shiner Drive offer parking?
No, 6164 Texas Shiner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6164 Texas Shiner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6164 Texas Shiner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6164 Texas Shiner Drive have a pool?
No, 6164 Texas Shiner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6164 Texas Shiner Drive have accessible units?
No, 6164 Texas Shiner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6164 Texas Shiner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6164 Texas Shiner Drive has units with dishwashers.

