Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:40 AM
Location
616 Sandy Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Fort Worth. Tile, Laminate and carpet throughout the home. Features covered patio with hot tub included.No housing vouchers please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 Sandy Trail have any available units?
616 Sandy Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 616 Sandy Trail have?
Some of 616 Sandy Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 616 Sandy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
616 Sandy Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Sandy Trail pet-friendly?
No, 616 Sandy Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 616 Sandy Trail offer parking?
Yes, 616 Sandy Trail offers parking.
Does 616 Sandy Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Sandy Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Sandy Trail have a pool?
No, 616 Sandy Trail does not have a pool.
Does 616 Sandy Trail have accessible units?
No, 616 Sandy Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Sandy Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Sandy Trail has units with dishwashers.
