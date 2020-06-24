Rent Calculator
Last updated August 14 2019 at 10:52 AM
616 Edgefield Road
616 Edgefield Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
616 Edgefield Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 half bath home in Crestwood Neighborhood with two huge living areas and an oversized 2 car garage. Walking distance to the Trinity Trails and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 Edgefield Road have any available units?
616 Edgefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 616 Edgefield Road have?
Some of 616 Edgefield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 616 Edgefield Road currently offering any rent specials?
616 Edgefield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Edgefield Road pet-friendly?
No, 616 Edgefield Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 616 Edgefield Road offer parking?
Yes, 616 Edgefield Road offers parking.
Does 616 Edgefield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Edgefield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Edgefield Road have a pool?
No, 616 Edgefield Road does not have a pool.
Does 616 Edgefield Road have accessible units?
No, 616 Edgefield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Edgefield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Edgefield Road has units with dishwashers.
