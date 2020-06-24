All apartments in Fort Worth
616 Edgefield Road

Location

616 Edgefield Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 half bath home in Crestwood Neighborhood with two huge living areas and an oversized 2 car garage. Walking distance to the Trinity Trails and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Edgefield Road have any available units?
616 Edgefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Edgefield Road have?
Some of 616 Edgefield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Edgefield Road currently offering any rent specials?
616 Edgefield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Edgefield Road pet-friendly?
No, 616 Edgefield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 616 Edgefield Road offer parking?
Yes, 616 Edgefield Road offers parking.
Does 616 Edgefield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Edgefield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Edgefield Road have a pool?
No, 616 Edgefield Road does not have a pool.
Does 616 Edgefield Road have accessible units?
No, 616 Edgefield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Edgefield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Edgefield Road has units with dishwashers.

