All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6152 River Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6152 River Pointe Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:46 AM

6152 River Pointe Drive

6152 River Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6152 River Pointe Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2-Story Open Floor Plan, Fantastic Closet Space, 2 Car Garage, Washer and Dryer Connections, Fenced Yard.
HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH MOVE IN BY April 1, 2020.
Setup showing by calling 2144632460

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6152 River Pointe Drive have any available units?
6152 River Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6152 River Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6152 River Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6152 River Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6152 River Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6152 River Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6152 River Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 6152 River Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 6152 River Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6152 River Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6152 River Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University