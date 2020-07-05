Rent Calculator
Last updated March 26 2020
Location
6152 River Pointe Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2-Story Open Floor Plan, Fantastic Closet Space, 2 Car Garage, Washer and Dryer Connections, Fenced Yard.
HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH MOVE IN BY April 1, 2020.
Setup showing by calling 2144632460
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive have any available units?
6152 River Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 6152 River Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6152 River Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6152 River Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6152 River Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6152 River Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6152 River Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 6152 River Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 6152 River Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6152 River Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6152 River Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6152 River Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
