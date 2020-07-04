All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6141 Bowfin Drive

6141 Bowfin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6141 Bowfin Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Open concept 4/2/2 in Marine Creek Ranch with gas cooktop, separate tub & shower in master with walk in closet, jack-n-jill bath for the spare bedrooms, vaulted ceilings & more. No pets due to new flooring installed 10/2018. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1450.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6141 Bowfin Drive have any available units?
6141 Bowfin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6141 Bowfin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6141 Bowfin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6141 Bowfin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6141 Bowfin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6141 Bowfin Drive offer parking?
No, 6141 Bowfin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6141 Bowfin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6141 Bowfin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6141 Bowfin Drive have a pool?
No, 6141 Bowfin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6141 Bowfin Drive have accessible units?
No, 6141 Bowfin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6141 Bowfin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6141 Bowfin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6141 Bowfin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6141 Bowfin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

