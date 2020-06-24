Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6140 Wrigley Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6140 Wrigley Way
6140 Wrigley Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6140 Wrigley Way, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Wonderful updated home across from elementary school. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laminate floors, 2 car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6140 Wrigley Way have any available units?
6140 Wrigley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6140 Wrigley Way have?
Some of 6140 Wrigley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6140 Wrigley Way currently offering any rent specials?
6140 Wrigley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6140 Wrigley Way pet-friendly?
No, 6140 Wrigley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6140 Wrigley Way offer parking?
Yes, 6140 Wrigley Way offers parking.
Does 6140 Wrigley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6140 Wrigley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6140 Wrigley Way have a pool?
No, 6140 Wrigley Way does not have a pool.
Does 6140 Wrigley Way have accessible units?
No, 6140 Wrigley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6140 Wrigley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6140 Wrigley Way has units with dishwashers.
