Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:28 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6132 Nathan Creek Drive
6132 Nathan Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6132 Nathan Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch
Amenities
granite counters
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous HOME ready for tenants. Kitchen Features Granite counter tops, Ceramic Tile Floors! Fenced Yard! Great location, just minutes from Fort Worth, NAS, and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6132 Nathan Creek Drive have any available units?
6132 Nathan Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6132 Nathan Creek Drive have?
Some of 6132 Nathan Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6132 Nathan Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6132 Nathan Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6132 Nathan Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6132 Nathan Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6132 Nathan Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6132 Nathan Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6132 Nathan Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6132 Nathan Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6132 Nathan Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6132 Nathan Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6132 Nathan Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6132 Nathan Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6132 Nathan Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6132 Nathan Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
