6132 Nathan Creek Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:28 PM

6132 Nathan Creek Drive

6132 Nathan Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6132 Nathan Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous HOME ready for tenants. Kitchen Features Granite counter tops, Ceramic Tile Floors! Fenced Yard! Great location, just minutes from Fort Worth, NAS, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

