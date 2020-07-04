Rent Calculator
6121 Paddlefish Drive
6121 Paddlefish Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6121 Paddlefish Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a very beautiful home in the Marine Creek area.There is gorgeous wood floors throughout. This home has been updated and has an opened kitchen with a separate breakfast area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6121 Paddlefish Drive have any available units?
6121 Paddlefish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6121 Paddlefish Drive have?
Some of 6121 Paddlefish Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6121 Paddlefish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Paddlefish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Paddlefish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6121 Paddlefish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6121 Paddlefish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6121 Paddlefish Drive offers parking.
Does 6121 Paddlefish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 Paddlefish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Paddlefish Drive have a pool?
No, 6121 Paddlefish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6121 Paddlefish Drive have accessible units?
No, 6121 Paddlefish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 Paddlefish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6121 Paddlefish Drive has units with dishwashers.
