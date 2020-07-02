Rent Calculator
612 Luxton #104
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 5
612 Luxton #104
612 Luxton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
612 Luxton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Historic Southside
Amenities
(RLNE4445402)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 Luxton #104 have any available units?
612 Luxton #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 612 Luxton #104 currently offering any rent specials?
612 Luxton #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Luxton #104 pet-friendly?
No, 612 Luxton #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 612 Luxton #104 offer parking?
No, 612 Luxton #104 does not offer parking.
Does 612 Luxton #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Luxton #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Luxton #104 have a pool?
No, 612 Luxton #104 does not have a pool.
Does 612 Luxton #104 have accessible units?
No, 612 Luxton #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Luxton #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Luxton #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Luxton #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Luxton #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
