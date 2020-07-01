All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:59 AM

6117 Chalk Hollow Drive

6117 Chalk Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6117 Chalk Hollow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous HOME ready for tenants. Kitchen Features Granite counter tops, Ceramic Tile Floors! Fenced Yard! Great location, just minutes from Fort Worth, NAS, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive have any available units?
6117 Chalk Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive have?
Some of 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6117 Chalk Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6117 Chalk Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

