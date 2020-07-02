All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6111 N Beach St
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

6111 N Beach St

6111 North Beach Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6111 North Beach Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fairway Bend

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Haltom City/ Richland Hills/ Fossil Creek Area
Fort Worth 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $979

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($120/mo), Theater room, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Laundry room, Dog Park, W/D rental($40/mo), Carports, Furnished units, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 885

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 N Beach St have any available units?
6111 N Beach St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6111 N Beach St have?
Some of 6111 N Beach St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 N Beach St currently offering any rent specials?
6111 N Beach St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 N Beach St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6111 N Beach St is pet friendly.
Does 6111 N Beach St offer parking?
Yes, 6111 N Beach St offers parking.
Does 6111 N Beach St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 N Beach St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 N Beach St have a pool?
Yes, 6111 N Beach St has a pool.
Does 6111 N Beach St have accessible units?
Yes, 6111 N Beach St has accessible units.
Does 6111 N Beach St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 N Beach St has units with dishwashers.

