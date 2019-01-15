All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:45 PM

6101 Melanie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6101 Melanie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd776350d3 ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1,700.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin. Fee: $300 Photos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Melanie Dr have any available units?
6101 Melanie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 Melanie Dr have?
Some of 6101 Melanie Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 Melanie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Melanie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Melanie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6101 Melanie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6101 Melanie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6101 Melanie Dr offers parking.
Does 6101 Melanie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 Melanie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Melanie Dr have a pool?
No, 6101 Melanie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Melanie Dr have accessible units?
No, 6101 Melanie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Melanie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 Melanie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

