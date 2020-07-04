6100 Horsetrap

Amenities

Beautiful Home on a Spacious corner lot - Pristine First Texas Home in Marine Creek Ranch Subdivision. Eagle Mountain ISD- Best HOA in DFW with Miles of Jogging Trails, private Access to Marine Creek Lake, Boat Launch, Beautiful Pools, Club House, Fire Pits - must see to Appreciate Amenities. Home Features 3 Oversized Bedrooms all Up. Mater Suite with Garden Tub, Sep Shower, Double Sinks, and Sitting Area. Bedrooms off of Central Media Room Upstairs. Entrance Features Soaring, Designer Ceilings and Art Niches, Formal Dining, Giant Eat in Kitchen with Solid Oak Cabinetry, Large Breakfast Room open to Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Large Corner Lot- VERY NICE HOUSE. Apply Online. Call Office for Appointment.



(RLNE4085241)