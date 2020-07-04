All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:17 PM

6100 Horsetrap

6100 Horse Trap Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6100 Horse Trap Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
media room
Beautiful Home on a Spacious corner lot - Pristine First Texas Home in Marine Creek Ranch Subdivision. Eagle Mountain ISD- Best HOA in DFW with Miles of Jogging Trails, private Access to Marine Creek Lake, Boat Launch, Beautiful Pools, Club House, Fire Pits - must see to Appreciate Amenities. Home Features 3 Oversized Bedrooms all Up. Mater Suite with Garden Tub, Sep Shower, Double Sinks, and Sitting Area. Bedrooms off of Central Media Room Upstairs. Entrance Features Soaring, Designer Ceilings and Art Niches, Formal Dining, Giant Eat in Kitchen with Solid Oak Cabinetry, Large Breakfast Room open to Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Large Corner Lot- VERY NICE HOUSE. Apply Online. Call Office for Appointment.

(RLNE4085241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 Horsetrap have any available units?
6100 Horsetrap doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6100 Horsetrap have?
Some of 6100 Horsetrap's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 Horsetrap currently offering any rent specials?
6100 Horsetrap is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 Horsetrap pet-friendly?
Yes, 6100 Horsetrap is pet friendly.
Does 6100 Horsetrap offer parking?
No, 6100 Horsetrap does not offer parking.
Does 6100 Horsetrap have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 Horsetrap does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 Horsetrap have a pool?
Yes, 6100 Horsetrap has a pool.
Does 6100 Horsetrap have accessible units?
No, 6100 Horsetrap does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 Horsetrap have units with dishwashers?
No, 6100 Horsetrap does not have units with dishwashers.

