Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 609 Tradewind Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
609 Tradewind Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
609 Tradewind Drive
609 Tradewind Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
609 Tradewind Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 609 Tradewind Drive have any available units?
609 Tradewind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 609 Tradewind Drive have?
Some of 609 Tradewind Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 609 Tradewind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Tradewind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Tradewind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 609 Tradewind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 609 Tradewind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 609 Tradewind Drive offers parking.
Does 609 Tradewind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Tradewind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Tradewind Drive have a pool?
No, 609 Tradewind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 Tradewind Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Tradewind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Tradewind Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Tradewind Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University