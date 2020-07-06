All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM

609 Tradewind Drive

609 Tradewind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 Tradewind Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Tradewind Drive have any available units?
609 Tradewind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Tradewind Drive have?
Some of 609 Tradewind Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Tradewind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Tradewind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Tradewind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 609 Tradewind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 609 Tradewind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 609 Tradewind Drive offers parking.
Does 609 Tradewind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Tradewind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Tradewind Drive have a pool?
No, 609 Tradewind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 Tradewind Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Tradewind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Tradewind Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Tradewind Drive has units with dishwashers.

