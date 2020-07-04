All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6072 Arabian Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6072 Arabian Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6072 Arabian Avenue

6072 Arabian Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6072 Arabian Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6072 Arabian Avenue have any available units?
6072 Arabian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6072 Arabian Avenue have?
Some of 6072 Arabian Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6072 Arabian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6072 Arabian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6072 Arabian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6072 Arabian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6072 Arabian Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6072 Arabian Avenue offers parking.
Does 6072 Arabian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6072 Arabian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6072 Arabian Avenue have a pool?
No, 6072 Arabian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6072 Arabian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6072 Arabian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6072 Arabian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6072 Arabian Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University