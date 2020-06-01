Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6064 Arabian Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6064 Arabian Avenue
6064 Arabian Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6064 Arabian Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6064 Arabian Avenue have any available units?
6064 Arabian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6064 Arabian Avenue have?
Some of 6064 Arabian Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6064 Arabian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6064 Arabian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6064 Arabian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6064 Arabian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6064 Arabian Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6064 Arabian Avenue offers parking.
Does 6064 Arabian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6064 Arabian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6064 Arabian Avenue have a pool?
No, 6064 Arabian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6064 Arabian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6064 Arabian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6064 Arabian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6064 Arabian Avenue has units with dishwashers.
