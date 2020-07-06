All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6062 Meadowbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6062 Meadowbrook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6062 Meadowbrook Drive

6062 Meadowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6062 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $40, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6062 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
6062 Meadowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6062 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6062 Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6062 Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6062 Meadowbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6062 Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 6062 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6062 Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6062 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6062 Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 6062 Meadowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6062 Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6062 Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6062 Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6062 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6062 Meadowbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6062 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University