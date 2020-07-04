Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6060 Blazing Star Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:52 AM
6060 Blazing Star Drive
6060 Blazing Star Drive
No Longer Available
Location
6060 Blazing Star Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Crafted home in Fort Worth!! Interior features spacious living area, large kitchen with a nice cozy fireplace to top it off. 2 full baths with 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6060 Blazing Star Drive have any available units?
6060 Blazing Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 6060 Blazing Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6060 Blazing Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6060 Blazing Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6060 Blazing Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6060 Blazing Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6060 Blazing Star Drive offers parking.
Does 6060 Blazing Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6060 Blazing Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6060 Blazing Star Drive have a pool?
No, 6060 Blazing Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6060 Blazing Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 6060 Blazing Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6060 Blazing Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6060 Blazing Star Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6060 Blazing Star Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6060 Blazing Star Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
