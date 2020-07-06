Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6037 Ramey Ave
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 5
6037 Ramey Ave
6037 Ramey Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6037 Ramey Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute home is in an excellent location near Highways 820,I-30 and I-20 -Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a massive backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6037 Ramey Ave have any available units?
6037 Ramey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6037 Ramey Ave have?
Some of 6037 Ramey Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6037 Ramey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6037 Ramey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 Ramey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6037 Ramey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6037 Ramey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6037 Ramey Ave offers parking.
Does 6037 Ramey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 Ramey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 Ramey Ave have a pool?
No, 6037 Ramey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6037 Ramey Ave have accessible units?
No, 6037 Ramey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 Ramey Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6037 Ramey Ave has units with dishwashers.
