All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6032 Blazing Star Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6032 Blazing Star Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 1:36 AM

6032 Blazing Star Drive

6032 Blazing Star Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6032 Blazing Star Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6032 Blazing Star Drive have any available units?
6032 Blazing Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6032 Blazing Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6032 Blazing Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6032 Blazing Star Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6032 Blazing Star Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6032 Blazing Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6032 Blazing Star Drive offers parking.
Does 6032 Blazing Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6032 Blazing Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6032 Blazing Star Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6032 Blazing Star Drive has a pool.
Does 6032 Blazing Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 6032 Blazing Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6032 Blazing Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6032 Blazing Star Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6032 Blazing Star Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6032 Blazing Star Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University