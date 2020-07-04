Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6029 Blazing Star Drive
6029 Blazing Star Drive
·
No Longer Available
6029 Blazing Star Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 6029 Blazing Star Drive have any available units?
6029 Blazing Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6029 Blazing Star Drive have?
Some of 6029 Blazing Star Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6029 Blazing Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6029 Blazing Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 Blazing Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6029 Blazing Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6029 Blazing Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6029 Blazing Star Drive offers parking.
Does 6029 Blazing Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 Blazing Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 Blazing Star Drive have a pool?
No, 6029 Blazing Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6029 Blazing Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 6029 Blazing Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 Blazing Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6029 Blazing Star Drive has units with dishwashers.
