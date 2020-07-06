All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 8 2020

6027 Calloway Court

6027 Calloway Court · No Longer Available
Location

6027 Calloway Court, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in North West Fort Worth. Half Duplex. Section 8 available!!! Newly updated throughout.

To schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440524?source=marketing

To Apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/982634

PLEASE READ THE REST FOR APPLICATION AND POLICIES. Must fill out Application to be considered. Minimum credit of 600. Background check. $600 Deposit.

Animals: Up to 2 dogs. Medium and small breeds. Breed restrictions. $250 pet deposit for each.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6027 Calloway Court have any available units?
6027 Calloway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6027 Calloway Court currently offering any rent specials?
6027 Calloway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6027 Calloway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6027 Calloway Court is pet friendly.
Does 6027 Calloway Court offer parking?
No, 6027 Calloway Court does not offer parking.
Does 6027 Calloway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6027 Calloway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6027 Calloway Court have a pool?
No, 6027 Calloway Court does not have a pool.
Does 6027 Calloway Court have accessible units?
No, 6027 Calloway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6027 Calloway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6027 Calloway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6027 Calloway Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6027 Calloway Court does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

