Fort Worth, TX
6024 Portridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6024 Portridge Drive
6024 Portridge Drive
No Longer Available
Location
6024 Portridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6024 Portridge Drive have any available units?
6024 Portridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6024 Portridge Drive have?
Some of 6024 Portridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6024 Portridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Portridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 Portridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6024 Portridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6024 Portridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6024 Portridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6024 Portridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 Portridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 Portridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6024 Portridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6024 Portridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6024 Portridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 Portridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 Portridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
