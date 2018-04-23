All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6014 SheltonSt..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6014 SheltonSt.
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:36 AM

6014 SheltonSt.

6014 Shelton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6014 Shelton St, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Eastern Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
6014 Shelton St Fort worth TX 76112 - WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM,2 BATHROOM DUPLEX . ONE BEDROOM COULD BE USED FOR EITHER A BEDROOM OR 2ND LIVING AREA. THIS IS A GREAT PLACE FOR A LOW PRICE!

(RLNE3865069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 SheltonSt. have any available units?
6014 SheltonSt. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6014 SheltonSt. currently offering any rent specials?
6014 SheltonSt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 SheltonSt. pet-friendly?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6014 SheltonSt. offer parking?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. does not offer parking.
Does 6014 SheltonSt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 SheltonSt. have a pool?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. does not have a pool.
Does 6014 SheltonSt. have accessible units?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 SheltonSt. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 SheltonSt. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University