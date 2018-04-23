Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6014 SheltonSt..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6014 SheltonSt.
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:36 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6014 SheltonSt.
6014 Shelton St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6014 Shelton St, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Eastern Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
6014 Shelton St Fort worth TX 76112 - WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM,2 BATHROOM DUPLEX . ONE BEDROOM COULD BE USED FOR EITHER A BEDROOM OR 2ND LIVING AREA. THIS IS A GREAT PLACE FOR A LOW PRICE!
(RLNE3865069)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6014 SheltonSt. have any available units?
6014 SheltonSt. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 6014 SheltonSt. currently offering any rent specials?
6014 SheltonSt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 SheltonSt. pet-friendly?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6014 SheltonSt. offer parking?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. does not offer parking.
Does 6014 SheltonSt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 SheltonSt. have a pool?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. does not have a pool.
Does 6014 SheltonSt. have accessible units?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 SheltonSt. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 SheltonSt. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 SheltonSt. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University