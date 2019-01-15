All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
6014 Shelton Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:46 AM

6014 Shelton Street

6014 Shelton Street · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

6014 Shelton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Eastern Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM,2 BATHROOM DUPLEX , ONE OF THE BEDROOM'S COULD BE USED FOR EITHER A BEDROOM OR 2ND LIVING AREA. THIS IS A GREAT PLACE FOR A LOW PRICE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Shelton Street have any available units?
6014 Shelton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6014 Shelton Street have?
Some of 6014 Shelton Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 Shelton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Shelton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Shelton Street pet-friendly?
No, 6014 Shelton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6014 Shelton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6014 Shelton Street offers parking.
Does 6014 Shelton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 Shelton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Shelton Street have a pool?
No, 6014 Shelton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Shelton Street have accessible units?
No, 6014 Shelton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Shelton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 Shelton Street has units with dishwashers.

