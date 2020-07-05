All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6012 Portridge Drive

6012 Portridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6012 Portridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 Portridge Drive have any available units?
6012 Portridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6012 Portridge Drive have?
Some of 6012 Portridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 Portridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Portridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Portridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6012 Portridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6012 Portridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6012 Portridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6012 Portridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 Portridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Portridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6012 Portridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6012 Portridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6012 Portridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Portridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 Portridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

