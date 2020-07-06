Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6012 Melanie Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6012 Melanie Drive
6012 Melanie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6012 Melanie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom 2 story home located North of Fort Worth. Beautiful 2 story with fantastic open-concept layout. Move-In-Ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6012 Melanie Drive have any available units?
6012 Melanie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6012 Melanie Drive have?
Some of 6012 Melanie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6012 Melanie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Melanie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Melanie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6012 Melanie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6012 Melanie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6012 Melanie Drive offers parking.
Does 6012 Melanie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 Melanie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Melanie Drive have a pool?
No, 6012 Melanie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6012 Melanie Drive have accessible units?
No, 6012 Melanie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Melanie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 Melanie Drive has units with dishwashers.
