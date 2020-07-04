Adorable 3 bedroom home in White Settlement ISD featuring NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND NEW VINYL PLANK DOWNSTAIRS!!! Extremely spacious with 3 living areas and 2 dining areas. Do not miss your chance to see this home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 Osprey Court have any available units?
601 Osprey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Osprey Court have?
Some of 601 Osprey Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Osprey Court currently offering any rent specials?
601 Osprey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.