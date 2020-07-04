6008 Westridge Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very spacious and low maintenance 1 bedroom condo in Spanish Gardens. Updated with new carpet, windows and laminate flooring. Cozy kitchen with all new appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Modern fixtures throughout. Large living area with dining and over-sized patio. Nice sized bedroom with walk-in closet. Bathroom has all new granite and tile tub with large linen closet. HOA covers gas, water and trash. Unit has washer and dryer hookups and lots of storage. Close to Clearkfork, Ridglea Country Club, all the amenities off Camp Bowie, Downtown and the Cultural District.