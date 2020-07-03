All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6004 Sidewinder Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6004 Sidewinder Trail
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:58 AM

6004 Sidewinder Trail

6004 Sidewinder Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6004 Sidewinder Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Sidewinder Trail have any available units?
6004 Sidewinder Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 Sidewinder Trail have?
Some of 6004 Sidewinder Trail's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Sidewinder Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Sidewinder Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Sidewinder Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Sidewinder Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6004 Sidewinder Trail offer parking?
No, 6004 Sidewinder Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6004 Sidewinder Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 Sidewinder Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Sidewinder Trail have a pool?
No, 6004 Sidewinder Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Sidewinder Trail have accessible units?
No, 6004 Sidewinder Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Sidewinder Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Sidewinder Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University