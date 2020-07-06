All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:23 PM

6004 Laurelwood Court

6004 Laurelwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Laurelwood Court, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Updated 3 Bed 1 bath in North Fort Worth, located just West of 35. The whole home has been updated and looks brand new. RENT: $1500.00/month, 1,484 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on &quot;Apply for a lease&quot;, register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Laurelwood Court have any available units?
6004 Laurelwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6004 Laurelwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Laurelwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Laurelwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Laurelwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6004 Laurelwood Court offer parking?
No, 6004 Laurelwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 6004 Laurelwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 Laurelwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Laurelwood Court have a pool?
No, 6004 Laurelwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Laurelwood Court have accessible units?
No, 6004 Laurelwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Laurelwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6004 Laurelwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6004 Laurelwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6004 Laurelwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

