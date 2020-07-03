All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 20 2019 at 3:50 PM

5929 Deck House Road

5929 Deck House Road · No Longer Available
Location

5929 Deck House Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car home in The Parks at Boat Club. Interior photos to be added when property vacant. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1495.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5929 Deck House Road have any available units?
5929 Deck House Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5929 Deck House Road currently offering any rent specials?
5929 Deck House Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 Deck House Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5929 Deck House Road is pet friendly.
Does 5929 Deck House Road offer parking?
No, 5929 Deck House Road does not offer parking.
Does 5929 Deck House Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5929 Deck House Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 Deck House Road have a pool?
No, 5929 Deck House Road does not have a pool.
Does 5929 Deck House Road have accessible units?
No, 5929 Deck House Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 Deck House Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5929 Deck House Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5929 Deck House Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5929 Deck House Road does not have units with air conditioning.

