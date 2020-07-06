All apartments in Fort Worth
5921 McKaskle Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:01 AM

5921 McKaskle Drive

5921 Mckaskle Dr · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

5921 Mckaskle Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Ramey Place

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,740 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 McKaskle Drive have any available units?
5921 McKaskle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 McKaskle Drive have?
Some of 5921 McKaskle Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 McKaskle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5921 McKaskle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 McKaskle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5921 McKaskle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5921 McKaskle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5921 McKaskle Drive offers parking.
Does 5921 McKaskle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 McKaskle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 McKaskle Drive have a pool?
No, 5921 McKaskle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5921 McKaskle Drive have accessible units?
No, 5921 McKaskle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 McKaskle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 McKaskle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

