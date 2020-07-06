5921 Mckaskle Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119 Ramey Place
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Adorable spacious inviting floor plan! Lovely 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, high ceilings updated wood throughout and carpet in the bedrooms.. Large walk-in closet! Black Appliances, Built-in microwave. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
