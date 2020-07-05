Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5909 Big Flat Dr Available 11/01/19 Large Master, Easy access to 820 and 35! - This is a beautiful home located in in a great area close to parks, shopping, and restaurants, with easy access to 35 and 820. Get to Downtown FT or DFW airport with ease. Home features split floor plan with a large master bedroom. Master has his and her closets and plenty of room for sitting area. Backyard features covered patio and storage building. In the kitchen you will find an open concept to entertain. S/S appliances are also included as well as a gas range. *VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



(RLNE5143559)