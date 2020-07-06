All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 7 2020

5905 Maceo Lane

5905 Maceo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5905 Maceo Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Historic Carver Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely renovated home in Carver Heights is perfect for the whole family. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large living area, dining room and an enclosed sunroom. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, gas range and black appliances. There is beautiful laminate flooring throughout- no carpet! Spacious bedrooms and updated bathrooms. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and standing shower in the bathroom. Enclosed sunroom and large backyard is perfect for pets and kids. Home is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

