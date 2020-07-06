5905 Maceo Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely renovated home in Carver Heights is perfect for the whole family. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large living area, dining room and an enclosed sunroom. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, gas range and black appliances. There is beautiful laminate flooring throughout- no carpet! Spacious bedrooms and updated bathrooms. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and standing shower in the bathroom. Enclosed sunroom and large backyard is perfect for pets and kids. Home is also for sale.