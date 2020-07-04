All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5852 Parkview Hills Lane

5852 Parkview Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5852 Parkview Hills Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5852 Parkview Hills Lane have any available units?
5852 Parkview Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5852 Parkview Hills Lane have?
Some of 5852 Parkview Hills Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5852 Parkview Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5852 Parkview Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5852 Parkview Hills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5852 Parkview Hills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5852 Parkview Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5852 Parkview Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 5852 Parkview Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5852 Parkview Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5852 Parkview Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 5852 Parkview Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5852 Parkview Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 5852 Parkview Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5852 Parkview Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5852 Parkview Hills Lane has units with dishwashers.

