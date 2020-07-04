All apartments in Fort Worth
5849 Arena Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5849 Arena Circle

5849 Arena Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5849 Arena Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 living and 2 dining areas, split bedrooms, walk in closet in master, privacy fenced back yard & access to community pools/playgrounds. Full size fridge included for tenant use but not warrantied by owner. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

