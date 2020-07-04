5849 Arena Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 living and 2 dining areas, split bedrooms, walk in closet in master, privacy fenced back yard & access to community pools/playgrounds. Full size fridge included for tenant use but not warrantied by owner. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.