All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5848 DENNIS AVE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:29 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5848 DENNIS AVE
5848 Dennis Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5848 Dennis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
West FW Cottage - Cute 2 bedroom cottage with converted one car garage. Hardwood floor, granite counter top in kitchen and stainless appliances.
(RLNE5536453)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5848 DENNIS AVE have any available units?
5848 DENNIS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5848 DENNIS AVE have?
Some of 5848 DENNIS AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5848 DENNIS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5848 DENNIS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5848 DENNIS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5848 DENNIS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5848 DENNIS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5848 DENNIS AVE offers parking.
Does 5848 DENNIS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5848 DENNIS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5848 DENNIS AVE have a pool?
No, 5848 DENNIS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5848 DENNIS AVE have accessible units?
No, 5848 DENNIS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5848 DENNIS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5848 DENNIS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
