All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5841 Fursman.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5841 Fursman
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5841 Fursman

5841 Fursman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5841 Fursman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5841 Fursman have any available units?
5841 Fursman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5841 Fursman currently offering any rent specials?
5841 Fursman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 Fursman pet-friendly?
No, 5841 Fursman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5841 Fursman offer parking?
No, 5841 Fursman does not offer parking.
Does 5841 Fursman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5841 Fursman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 Fursman have a pool?
No, 5841 Fursman does not have a pool.
Does 5841 Fursman have accessible units?
No, 5841 Fursman does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 Fursman have units with dishwashers?
No, 5841 Fursman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5841 Fursman have units with air conditioning?
No, 5841 Fursman does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University