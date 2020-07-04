All apartments in Fort Worth
5837 Mirror Ridge Drive

5837 Mirror Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5837 Mirror Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Upgraded 3 bedroom plus office in Park a Boat Club addition. You will love the large open living area with brick fireplace. Kitchen offers granite countertops, breakfast bar and island. Nice sized master suite with extensive crown molding, double sinks, separate garden tub and shower and walk in closet. Split bedroom arrangement, fully fenced backyard, 2 inch blinds and more. Dogs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Application forms are provided by the office after showing is complete and prospect completes survey from showing service after showing is completed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive have any available units?
5837 Mirror Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5837 Mirror Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5837 Mirror Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

