All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5836 Locke Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5836 Locke Ave
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:12 PM

5836 Locke Ave

5836 Locke Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5836 Locke Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Located off Camp Bowie and I30. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=fYjCEsfegm&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 Locke Ave have any available units?
5836 Locke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5836 Locke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5836 Locke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 Locke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5836 Locke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5836 Locke Ave offer parking?
No, 5836 Locke Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5836 Locke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 Locke Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 Locke Ave have a pool?
No, 5836 Locke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5836 Locke Ave have accessible units?
No, 5836 Locke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 Locke Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5836 Locke Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5836 Locke Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5836 Locke Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University