5832 Heatherglen Terr
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:22 AM

5832 Heatherglen Terr

5832 Heatherglen Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5832 Heatherglen Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
"Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent" - 3/2/2 with a fireplace. House has wood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and baths. Kitchen has a breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances. Master has a walk in closet. There is a storage shed.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4958202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

