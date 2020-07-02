Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5829 Wedgwood Dr
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5829 Wedgwood Dr
5829 Wedgwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5829 Wedgwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Middle
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious house with multiple living areas close to shopping, schools and medical centers. New hardwood floors, appliances and paint throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5829 Wedgwood Dr have any available units?
5829 Wedgwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5829 Wedgwood Dr have?
Some of 5829 Wedgwood Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5829 Wedgwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Wedgwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Wedgwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5829 Wedgwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5829 Wedgwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5829 Wedgwood Dr offers parking.
Does 5829 Wedgwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 Wedgwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Wedgwood Dr have a pool?
No, 5829 Wedgwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Wedgwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5829 Wedgwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Wedgwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5829 Wedgwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
