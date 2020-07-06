Amenities
Lovely 3-2-1 duplex with garage door opener. All kitchen appliances furnished. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer. Nice fenced backyard, small covered patio. Carpet & ceramic tile, central heat & air. Easy access to shopping and north freeways. Tenant to verify all schools and sqft. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5829-swords-dr
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195