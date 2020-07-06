All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5829 Swords Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5829 Swords Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5829 Swords Dr

5829 Swords Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5829 Swords Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkway Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Lovely 3-2-1 duplex with garage door opener. All kitchen appliances furnished. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer. Nice fenced backyard, small covered patio. Carpet & ceramic tile, central heat & air. Easy access to shopping and north freeways. Tenant to verify all schools and sqft. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5829-swords-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Swords Dr have any available units?
5829 Swords Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5829 Swords Dr have?
Some of 5829 Swords Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Swords Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Swords Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Swords Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5829 Swords Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5829 Swords Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5829 Swords Dr offers parking.
Does 5829 Swords Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5829 Swords Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Swords Dr have a pool?
No, 5829 Swords Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Swords Dr have accessible units?
No, 5829 Swords Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Swords Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Swords Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University