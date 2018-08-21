All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 25 2020

5828 Fathom Dr

5828 Fathom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5828 Fathom Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Great for entertaining with an open kitchen and covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=6KbBqMDIgb&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5828 Fathom Dr have any available units?
5828 Fathom Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5828 Fathom Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5828 Fathom Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5828 Fathom Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5828 Fathom Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5828 Fathom Dr offer parking?
No, 5828 Fathom Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5828 Fathom Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5828 Fathom Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5828 Fathom Dr have a pool?
No, 5828 Fathom Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5828 Fathom Dr have accessible units?
No, 5828 Fathom Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5828 Fathom Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5828 Fathom Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5828 Fathom Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5828 Fathom Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

